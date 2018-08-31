Home » Leake » High school football schedule – Friday, August 31

High school football schedule – Friday, August 31

Posted on

Local area high school football games for Friday,  August 31:

Attala County:

  • Kosciusko at Ridgeland
  • McAdams at Leake County

Choctaw County:

  • Eupora at French Camp

Holmes County:

  • Holmes County Central at Palmer
  • Central Holmes at Winona Christian

Leake County:

  • West Lauderdale at Leake Central
  • Hartfield Academy at Leake Academy

Neshoba County:

  • Neshoba Central at Philadelphia

Scott County:

  • Forest at Jackson Prep
  • Clarkdale at Lake
  • Sebastopol at McLaurin
  • Bay Springs at Morton
  • Scott Central at Newton County

Winston County:

  • Kemper County at Louisville
  • Union at Noxapter
  • Copiah Academy at Winston Academy
  • Nanih Waiya at Winona

Other notable games:

  • West Point at Starkville
  • Shannon at Noxubee County
  • Oxford at Grenada

