High school football schedule – Friday, August 31

Local area high school football games for Friday, August 31:
Attala County:
- Kosciusko at Ridgeland
- McAdams at Leake County
Choctaw County:
- Eupora at French Camp
Holmes County:
- Holmes County Central at Palmer
- Central Holmes at Winona Christian
Leake County:
- West Lauderdale at Leake Central
- Hartfield Academy at Leake Academy
Neshoba County:
- Neshoba Central at Philadelphia
Scott County:
- Forest at Jackson Prep
- Clarkdale at Lake
- Sebastopol at McLaurin
- Bay Springs at Morton
- Scott Central at Newton County
Winston County:
- Kemper County at Louisville
- Union at Noxapter
- Copiah Academy at Winston Academy
- Nanih Waiya at Winona
Other notable games:
- West Point at Starkville
- Shannon at Noxubee County
- Oxford at Grenada