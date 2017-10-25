High school football schedule – Friday, October 27

Area high school football games for Friday, October 27:
Attala County:
- Morton Kosciusko at
- Ethel at West Lowndes
- Montgomery County at McAdams
Choctaw County:
- Hatley at Choctaw County
- Sebastopol at French Camp
Holmes County:
- Ridgeland at Holmes County Central
- Central Holmes at Brookhaven Academy
- Durant at Mound Bayou
Leake County:
- Lousiville at Leake Central
- Leake Academy at Bayou Academy
- Hamilton at Leake County
Neshoba County:
- Neshoba Central at Cleveland Central
- Philadelphia at Scott Central
- SE Lauderdale at Choctaw Central
Scott County:
- Forest at Kemper County
- Vardaman at Sebastopol
- Union at Enterprise
- Newton at Lake
Winston County:
- Nanih Waiya at Smithville
- Winston Academy
- Noxapater at Vardman
Other notable games:
- Eupora at Calhoun City
- Madison Central at Northwest Rankin
- NE Lauderdale at West Lauderdale
- Parklane Academy at Jackson Prep