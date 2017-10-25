Home » Local » High school football schedule – Friday, October 27

High school football schedule – Friday, October 27

Posted on

Area high school football games for Friday, October 27:

Attala County:

  • Morton Kosciusko at
  • Ethel at West Lowndes
  • Montgomery County at McAdams

Choctaw County:

  • Hatley at Choctaw County
  • Sebastopol at French Camp

Holmes County:

  • Ridgeland at Holmes County Central
  •  Central Holmes at Brookhaven Academy
  • Durant at Mound Bayou

Leake County:

  • Lousiville at Leake Central
  • Leake Academy at Bayou Academy
  • Hamilton at Leake County

Neshoba County:

  • Neshoba Central at Cleveland Central
  • Philadelphia at Scott Central
  • SE Lauderdale at Choctaw Central

Scott County:

  • Forest at Kemper County
  • Vardaman at Sebastopol
  • Union at Enterprise
  • Newton at Lake

Winston County:

  • Nanih Waiya at Smithville
  • Winston Academy
  •  Noxapater at Vardman

Other notable games:

  • Eupora at Calhoun City
  • Madison Central at Northwest Rankin
  • NE Lauderdale at West Lauderdale
  • Parklane Academy at Jackson Prep

 

 

Submit a Comment