Highway 19 North four lane project latest

After almost ten years, there’s still no official word on when work will finish on a four lane project that will connect two of East Mississippi busiest areas.

“It is past time to do something,” says Mississippi Department of Transportation Commissioner Dick Hall. He says he’s fed up with the delays on the Highway 19 project.

“It’s past time to do something because if we don’t something really bad is going to happen,” says Hall, “and everybody is going to say, ‘Well, I wish that we had done something.'”

Delivery drivers, Jamie Slaughter and Marcus Hurst, agree.

“It would make it more safe,” says Slaughter. “Whenever people see 18 wheelers on a two lane they kind of hug the edge of the road a little more, and that could cause them to run off the road a little more.”

“It would just help the traffic flow better and keep it from backing up so far,” says Hurst.

So far, two phases of the project are finished. As for the holdup on the final phase, Hall say it’s a matter of money.

“When you live with a revenue that was set 30 years ago, and the prices have gone up over 400%, how are you going to make that work?’ says Hall. “You can’t make it work! I don’t care how smart you are.”

Hall says the last 1/3 of the Highway 19 project is shovel ready, but because the money for it must be used to meet other needs right now, it’s unknown when the four-laning will finish.

“This will only happen when the legislature takes it on and realizes the size of this problem,” says Hall, “and does what they need to do and that is to increase the fuel tax that has not been increased in 30 years. It is past time to do something!”

For the past five years Highway 19 has been four-lane all the way from Collinsville in Lauderdale County to the House Community in Neshoba County. The first phase of the project cost about $27 million and phase two cost around $33 million. Bidding has not yet started for the final phase of the project, which is from House to Philadelphia.