Hillhouse Receives ECCC Surgical Technology Honor

Savannah Hillhouse (center) of Decatur displays a certificate she received for being selected Surgical Technology Student of the Year at East Central Community College in Decatur.

Hillhouse was presented the award in recognition of her academic excellence in the classroom and performance in clinical settings. She received the award from program director/instructor LeAnn Shirley (left) and instructor Kristie Pilgrim .

The presentation was made during the program’s annual pinning ceremony held recently in the Vickers Fine Arts Center.