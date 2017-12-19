Hinds County Circuit Court holds Drug Court Graduation

As the head of the state prison system, Commissioner Pelicia E. Hall told the graduates of the latest Hinds County Circuit Drug Court that she would much rather see them being rehabilitated in the community than incarcerated.

She urged the 21 men and women sitting before her to stay sober and to not jeopardize their freedom.

“I want you to think about what the rest of your story looks like, to think about what your story could have looked like had it not for drug court,” Hall said, speaking last week at the Hinds County Courthouse in downtown Jackson to the largest graduating class thus far for Hinds County Circuit Court. “Think what it could be like to be one of my visitors, where your every move is dictated by someone who’s in charge of the prison system; what you put on every day; what you smell like every day; what you eat; what you drink; who do you talk to; who you can’t talk to; who you see; who you can’t see; when you can see them; what time you go to bed; what time you get up; what kind of work you can do.”

Hall said she is a proponent of meaningful rehabilitation and research shows drug court, which is an alternative to incarceration, works. Addiction is a disease and incarceration doesn’t address the problem, she said.

When a person goes to prison, he or she is not going alone, she said. Families and friends go with them.

“There is a void left in your community because you are no longer there,” she said. “There is void in your family because you are no longer there. So families are broken and destroyed. Communities are affected. Citizens are victimized because of the crimes that you have committed.”

Now that they have been given a unique opportunity, Hall told the graduates, she wants them to be successful. She commended family members for their support. The graduates “are going to need you more and more as each day goes by,” she said, citing that the road to recovery is long and continuous.

One by one, each graduate expressed appreciation to those who helped them complete the program, including family members, Circuit Judge Winston Kidd, who presides over drug court, senior Circuit Judge Tomie Green, who referred many to the program, and the alcohol and drug team members who worked with them. Rep. Alyce Griffin Clarke, credited with bringing drug court to Mississippi, was among those present.