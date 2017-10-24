Holiday Open House plans Announced

The Main Street Chamber of Leake County will host this year’s Christmas Open House on Sunday, November 5th, from 1-5 P.M. Area merchants will open their doors on that Sunday afternoon to showcase some of the best holiday offers in town. There will be storewide discounts at many of the merchants, along with door prizes. Make your plans now to attend the Christmas Open House at these participating merchants: The Added Touch, Su-Ti’s Turquoise Trunk, Merle Norman/The Perfect Gift, Curio’s/The Eagles Nest, The Leake County Co-Op, Ooh La La/Cuttin’ Up Hair Salon, Flaunt, Sims Appliance/It’s a Wrap, Dirt Roads Pottery, and Sweet Magnolia’s. Make this Christmas a hometown affair with Carthage’s Christmas Open House.