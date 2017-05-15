Holmes County escapee captured

State inmate Javontae J. Taliaferro, who escaped the Holmes-Humphreys County Regional Correctional Facility in Lexington, is back in custody.

Taliaferro, 21, was captured at 6:50 p.m. Friday in close proximity of the facility. He was noticed missing during the certified count at 3 p.m.

Taliaferro is in prison for multiple felonies in Pike County. He is serving a total of 15 years for aggravated assault on a police officer, fleeing law enforcement, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit a crime, and grand larceny. He was sentenced on Nov. 14, 2016.

In addition to law officers with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Department of Corrections, the Leflore County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Unit also assisted in the capture of Taliaferro without incident.