Holmes County man pleads in stolen firearms case

A Holmes County man charged with stealing guns has pleaded guilty to illegal firearm possession.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Corey Hughes, 36, pleaded guilty this week to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The government says Hughes and co-defendant Estelle Cook broke into Central Mississippi Firearms in Kosciusko July 28, 2014. Forty-one guns were taken. The guns were later sold in Durant and Lexington, Miss.

Hughes sold at least one of the stolen guns to Jermaine Griffin for $100.

On October 3, 2017, a federal grand jury indicted Hughes, Cook, Darnell Branch and Frederick Russell for their unlawful conspiracy to possess and sell stolen firearms.

That same day, a federal grand jury indicted Jermaine Griffin for receiving and possessing a stolen firearm.

Hughes became the fourth defendant to plead guilty.

On January 10, 2018, co-defendant Frederick Russell pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess and sell stolen firearms. He will be sentenced in Jackson by Judge Carlton Reeves on March 29, 2018. He faces a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

On January 18, 2018, Jermaine Griffin pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen firearm. He will be sentenced in Jackson by Judge Tom S. Lee on April 19, 2018. Griffin faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Last week, co-defendant Estelle Cook pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He will be sentenced in Jackson by Judge Carlton Reeves on May 15, 2018. He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Hughes will be sentenced in Jackson by Judge Carlton Reeves Jun. 11.

He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer Case.