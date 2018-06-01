Holmes County man sentenced for 2014 burglary of Kosciusko gun store

A Holmes County man has been sentenced for the part he played in stealing guns from a local gun store.

Estelle Cook Jr. was sentenced to ten year in federal prison for illegally possession a gun. He was also ordered to pay $16,000 back to the owner of the store.

The sentence stems from a July 2014 burglary at Central MS Firearms in Kosciusko. Cook and Corey Hughes broke into the store and stolen 41 guns. The pair then sold those weapons in Lexington and Durant for $100 a piece.

Cook, Hughes, Darnell Branch and Fredrick Russell all plead guilty in October of 2017 to unlawful conspiracy to possess and sell firearms.

Russell, whose sentencing will take place June 5, faces five years in prison with a fine of $250,000. Hughes faces 10 years in prison while Branch faces five years in prison; both with the same fine of $250,000.

Their sentencing is scheduled for June 11.