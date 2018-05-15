Holmes County Man Sentenced for Breaking into Dollar General

A 21-year-old man who broke into a Dollar General last year pleaded guilty to the crime and will spend two years in jail, announced Attorney General Jim Hood.

Marshall Howard, of Goodman, was sentenced Friday by Holmes County Circuit Court Judge Janie Lewis on one count of business burglary. He was sentenced to five years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with two of those years to serve, three years suspended, and three years post-release supervision.

Howard was arrested by the Pickens Police Department in January 2017 for breaking into a Pickens Dollar General with another person by using a shopping cart. The alarm alerted police to the scene, and although Howard and his accomplice were no longer there, police found items missing including cigarettes, wine, and cell phones. A tip led police to Howard that day, at which point he was arrested and charged.

“I hope this young man will learn a lesson while he’s behind bars that no item in a store is worth spending part of your life in a jail cell,” said General Hood. “The successful response to the crime and locating of the suspect was a joint effort by the Pickens Police Department and Holmes County Sheriff’s Office. I offer a job well done to both agencies.”

A conflict of interest at the district attorney’s office sent this case to the attorney general. It was prosecuted by Special Assistant Attorney General Marvin Sanders with the AG’s Public Integrity Division.