Homicide, Burglary, Felony Bad Check and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Christopher Norman Bishop, 44, 499 Tobby Landrum Road, Waynesboro, MS, uttering forgery, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance
Jamie Clingan, 33, 13700 Hwy 488, Philadelphia, arrested 4/18/2017
Jonmark Phelon Gibson, 18, 14051 Hwy 16 East, Philadelphia, homicide; all other killing, bond $35,000.
Petrina Kennedy Houston, 25 Leeann Street, Philadelphia, felony bad check, indictment
Terry Lewis, 48, 10201 Road 1321, Union, failure to pay
Kyra Needels, 46, 11150 Hwy 21 S, Philadelphia, domestic violence simple assault
Justin Tolbert, 26, 11401 Hwy 486, Philadelphia, burglary of a dwelling house – occupied, two counts possession of a controlled substance. Bond $40,000.
Gerry White, 53, 1554 Pearl Hill Road, Carthage, simple assault