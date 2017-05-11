Home » Local » Homicide, Burglary, Felony Bad Check and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Homicide, Burglary, Felony Bad Check and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Posted on by Mina Mooney

Christopher Norman Bishop, 44, 499 Tobby Landrum Road, Waynesboro, MS, uttering forgery, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance

Christopher Norman Bishop

Jamie Clingan, 33, 13700 Hwy 488, Philadelphia, arrested 4/18/2017

Jamie Clingan

Jonmark Phelon Gibson, 18, 14051 Hwy 16 East, Philadelphia, homicide; all other killing, bond $35,000.

Jonmark Phelon Gibson

Petrina Kennedy Houston, 25 Leeann Street, Philadelphia, felony bad check, indictment

Petrina Kennedy Houston

Terry Lewis, 48, 10201 Road 1321, Union, failure to pay

Terry Lewis

Kyra Needels, 46, 11150 Hwy 21 S, Philadelphia, domestic violence simple assault

Kyra Needels

Justin Tolbert, 26, 11401 Hwy 486, Philadelphia, burglary of a dwelling house – occupied, two counts possession of a controlled substance. Bond $40,000.

Justin Tolbert

Gerry White, 53, 1554 Pearl Hill Road, Carthage, simple assault

Gerry White

Submit a Comment