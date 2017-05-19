Hood: Settlement reached with medical corporation

Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood Thursday announced a settlement with Branan Medical Corporation for $2 million.

According to a news release, the settlement effectively recovers the state’s cost for purchasing hundreds of thousands of drug testing cups during then-Commissioner Christopher Epps’ tenure at the Mississippi Department of Corrections and any of Branan’s profits.

“I am pleased with Alere Inc. for cooperating and quickly resolving this matter with the State’s taxpayers,” said Hood. “Alere bought Branan Medical after the Epps scandal occurred, and they were one of the first companies to approach our office seeking settlement in this case. Due to their cooperation, we have quickly resolved this matter.”

This settlement ends one of 11 civil actions the AG filed in February accusing 10 individuals and 12 out-of-state corporations of using alleged “consultants” as conduits to pay bribes and kickbacks to Epps for the awarding and retention of MDOC contracts, while defrauding the state “through a pattern of misrepresentation, fraud, concealment, money laundering and other wrongful conduct” arising from a prison bribery scandal.