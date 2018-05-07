Human remains found in Meridian

Meridian police say human remains have been found behind two motels on Highway 11 and 80 in Meridian.

Sergeant Dareall Thompson says they were located Sunday afternoon in the woods behind two businesses just off the highway. He says they were found near a tent. Coroner Clayton Cobler was called to the scene to verify that the bones located were human. Authorities say the bones were found based on a tip.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations was called to the scene and have been working with Meridian detectives to process the scene.