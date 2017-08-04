Human Trafficking Seminar set for Winston County

*Human Trafficking Seminar rescheduled for Monday, August 7 at 7 pm.

“Every 30 seconds another person becomes a victim of Human Trafficking. We feel this is a crisis in our Nation and State,” says Kay Forsman, Winston Co. Republican Women.

The Winston County Republican Women are hosting a free seminar, an in-depth training on Human Trafficking. The seminar is set for Monday, August at 7 pm as a community awareness event.

The seminar will be an in-depth training, providing the public with information needed to recognize those who are being trafficked or who are vulnerable to be trafficked.

The seminar will be led by Jody Dyess. Dyess sits on the Mississippi State Human Trafficking Task Force and is the Director of Say Something, a nonprofit 3D school assembly program that helps students recognize the tactics used by predators to lure teens into sex trafficking.

Dyess also works with FREE International, which has been combating trafficking in the U.S. for over 12 years. With FREE, Jody has trained over 6,000 first responders and law enforcement on the issue of human trafficking. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend, with emphasis on youth leaders, youth groups, Pastors, Educators, First Responders and Law Enforcement, and parents and grandparents.

“Jody Dyess was our speaker at the Mississippi Federation of Republican Women’s Legislative Day Luncheon in March, where Republican Women and Legislators from across the state were in attendance,” says Forsmen.

The National Federation of Republican Women are focusing on strengthening Human Trafficking laws throughout the United States and are encouraging State Federations to make this a priority.

“Jody is working with Speaker of the House Phillip Gunn to cover all bases with our Human Trafficking Laws. I currently serve as Mississippi Federation of Republican Women’s Chairman of the Legislation and Research Committee, our priority is to ensure Mississippi Trafficking laws are the very best,” continued Forsmen.

The seminar will be held at the First United Methodist Family Life Center, 16449 W. Main St., Louisville, MS 39339. For more information contact Kay Forsman (601)416-9458.