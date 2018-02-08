Hundreds of jobs available at the Governor’s Job Fair

Most job searches now involve spending countless hours searching the web with hopes of finding that perfect opportunity.

“It is a lot more difficult to sell yourself to someone you have never laid eyes on,” Director of the Governor’s Job Fair Network of Mississippi, Adam Todd said.

But at the Governor’s Job Fair, which is will being held today at the Tommy Dulaney Center in Meridian, job seekers can connect with 55 employers. The Fair is the perfect place to introduce yourself to company representatives, and make an impression.

“Now, as an individual seeking work you know you’re not just sitting at home throwing a resume into the internet abyss. I mean you are actually able to hand a resume to a person that is going to be taking part in that decision making process,” Todd said.

The Governor’s Job Fair is free!

“So, this is a chance to put your best foot forward, a smile on your face and really go toe to toe with individuals who are making the decisions on hiring at these different locations throughout Meridian,” Todd said.

What makes the Governor’s Job Fair unique is that these state sponsored job fairs are held in different communities across the state. Organizers encourage job seekers to dress professionally, make eye contact with employers, shake as many hands as possible and bring several copies of your resume.

“You know the old adage, the early bird gets the worm? That’s true, that’s very true. Because as the day progresses the people that are making these hiring decisions would have talked to a lot of people and they will be tired as well,” Todd said.

The Fair will be held Thursday at the Tommy Dulaney Center from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.