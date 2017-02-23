ICE executes warrants in Meridian

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirms it executed criminal search warrants at two Meridian restaurants Wednesday.

The agency identified the restaurants as China Buffet II, located on North Frontage Road, and Sake Sushi, which is in Meridian Crossroads Shopping Center.

ICE detained some individuals, according to Public Affairs Officer Thomas Byrd of the New Orleans office.

“When we came up to have lunch, we saw a cop standing there talking to an older guy, like he didn’t want him to go in there or told him not to come in there or something like that. He talked to him maybe five or ten minutes, and when we looked outside, he was still talking to the guy. I don’t know what it was all about, but he wouldn’t let him in,” said Rickey Eiland, who was eating at a restaurant near Sake Sushi.

Several Mexican restaurants were also closed for a time Wednesday, but ICE says it didn’t raid any Mexican restaurants.

Byrd also says they have and are executing warrants at homes in Meridian.