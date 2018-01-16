Icy conditions reported across North and Central Mississippi

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is reporting ice on roads and bridges in multiple counties in north and central Mississippi. MDOT crews are currently working to place salt and slag on the affected roads and bridges to make them passable.

Ice has been reported in the following counties: Alcorn, Attala, Benton, Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, Choctaw, Claiborne, Coahoma, Grenada, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Lafayette, Lee, Leflore, Marshall, Montgomery, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Sharkey, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union, Warren, Washington, Webster, Winston, Yalobusha and Yazoo.

The public is encouraged to limit travel only in case of emergency in the affected areas. MDOT also encourages the traveling public to pay close attention to weather and travel advisories issued by the National Weather Service, the Mississippi Highway Patrol and local law enforcement.

Motorists should use extreme caution when traveling through the affected counties.

Safe driving tips:

· buckle up for safety;

· slow down, especially when driving in winter weather conditions;

· allow more space between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you;

· brake early to allow plenty of time to stop;

· brake gently to avoid skidding and never slam on the brakes;

· turn on lights to be more visible to other motorists;

· do not use cruise control or overdrive on icy roads;

· stay alert and look farther ahead in traffic than you normally do; and

· drive safely.