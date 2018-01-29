Improvements Made to Community Softball Field in Bogue Chitto

As part of Tribal Council’s Community Improvement Fund the Bogue Chitto Council members asked for specific improvements to be made to the softball field located in their community. The repairs/improvements included repairing/replacing the dugouts and press box, putting in an all dirt in-field, new wood on the bleachers and new fencing around the field.

Pictured:

Front: James Bell, Councilwoman Davita McClelland (Bogue Chitto), 2017-2018 Choctaw Indian Princess Kassie Lann Cox, Tribal Chief Phyliss J. Anderson, Councilman Kendall Wallace (Bogue Chitto), Councilwoman Sharon Johnson, Crawford Willis and Merle Henry.

Middle: Facility Building Coordinator Jackie Morris, Councilwoman Lola Parkerson (Pearl River), Vice-Chief Hilda Nickey (Conehatta Councilwoman), Councilwoman Deborah Martin (Pearl River), Bogue Chitto Development Club President Tyler Amos, April Henry, Michael Morris, Marissa Crosby, Recreation Director Jerod Thompson, Development Division Director James Robinson, Steve Hockins, Bobby Henry, Tony York Jr.,

Back: Department Director of TMS Jeremiah Harrison and Recreation Assistant Director Timothy Thomas