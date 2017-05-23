Inmate, girlfriend charged in contraband scheme

A Kemper County inmate and two others have been charged with bringing contraband into the jail.

Rondall Todd Anderson is charged with three counts of possession of contraband and three counts of conspiracy.

Sheriff James Moore says Anderson convinced his girlfriend, Pennie Massey, and his girlfriend’s daughter, Meria Moore, to help him bring in tobacco and other items.

Both women are facing introduction of contraband and conspiracy charges.

Anderson was already serving time for felony possession of a firearm, grand larceny and felony fleeing.