Inmate’s death under investigation

An investigation is underway into the death of an inmate at the Kemper-Neshoba Regional Correctional Facility.

Authorities say it’s a case of suicide. In fact, Kemper County Sheriff James Moore says the death is part of a bigger problem.

Robert Johnson, 51, was found dead inside an observation room at the Kemper-Neshoba Regional Correctional Facility around 10:20 Tuesday night.

“The cause of death seemed to be strangulation by a shoestring,” said Moore.

Earlier that evening, jailers had responded to two altercations involving Johnson. The first involved other inmates and in the second one, Sheriff Moore says Johnson was threatening to harm himself.

“I know he had a history of mental illness,” Moore said.

Johnson had been housed at the prison in DeKalb since November, and was being held on a court order for Meridian police for unpaid fines. Moore says the last address his facility had for Johnson was at East Mississippi State Hospital.

“When the state does its budget, they offer very little help to counties to deal with stuff like this,” said the sheriff. “They’re not in state penitentiaries because they’re set up to have all of the evaluations and doctors on staff. The county does not. The state offers little help to people in counties with those issues.”

Moore says safety is a top priority at the jail. To address the mental health/jail dilemma he says the bottom line is that more money from the state is needed.

“Less beds. Less money. And the counties are actually being hammered by that because now that they are in our county jails, it’s our responsibility,” Moore said.

Moore says efforts were made to revive Johnson after he was found.

The Kemper County Sheriff’s Department is handling the investigation.