Investigators release details in quadruple murder arrest

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Dept. late Tuesday night charged 44-year-old Karon McVay with three counts of murder, one count of capital murder and being a felon in possession of the firearm.

McVay was at the crime scene just hours after the shooting deaths took place while investigators searched for clues. Television crews captured video just before 9:30 Tuesday morning of a man Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun confirms was McVay. He walks past the driveway at 9:20 a.m. and four minutes later, he’s seen talking to a deputy nearby.

Calhoun says McVay had a relationship with one of the victims, Tomecca Pickett. He says McVay was not the father of Pickett’s son who was killed. But he says their relationship had a history of violence.

“This could accurately be described as a domestic violence situation that had been ongoing,” Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun says.

Calhoun says McVay came willingly to the sheriff’s department Tuesday afternoon for questioning and was arrested there later that night. Authorities say they connected McVay to the shooting deaths of the four family members thanks to help from several people.

“Not only the community, but the victim’s family. People in the community have really stepped forward and provided a lot of information.”

McVay is facing three murder charges, one for each woman who was killed, and a capital murder charge in the death of 5-year-old Owen Pickett. Investigators say that’s because they believe he killed the boy to keep him quiet. He’s also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. But Calhoun says those charges could change down the road. And others could be charged in the case, as well.

“Anyone who aided and helped him in any kind of way of disposing of evidence, had knowledge of evidence that was disposed, those types of things,” Calhoun says. “Those are going to be the kinds of activities they’re going to be looking at.”

Investigators say the three-year-old child, who was found unhurt in the home, will be taken in by a family member. Calhoun says they believe McVay acted alone in shooting these four people, but they’re encouraging anyone else who knows anything or who helped him afterward to speak up.

“We would encourage those individuals, if you’re out there, to step forward,” Calhoun says. “Come see us now before we’re coming to see you.”

McVay’s bond has been set at three million dollars on the three murder charges, but his bond has been denied on the capital murder charge.