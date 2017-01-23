Investigators seek more suspects in fake robbery

Donna Boler is the manager at the Chevron gas station in Scooba. She’s being charged with grand larceny after staging a fake robbery. Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said she had someone mug her on the way to make a store deposit.

“The person was waiting for her at the time to get to the bank. When she drives up he pulls up and he slaps her around a couple of times. Which was planned. At that time she gave him the money and he proceeded to leave and go towards the apartments. Once he was out of sight she went to the bank,” said Moore.

Law enforcement responded, but Moore said the plan backfired when investigators questioned the manager about what happened.

“She talked about a whole lot of things and when you get right up to the point of the incident the strong armed robbery that occurred, and you can’t give a complete sentence about what happened that’s automatically a red flag,” said Moore.

Customer Brandon Henry at the Chevron gas station in Scooba said he is surprised by the hoax.

“I was really shocked actually. I didn’t think that kind of stuff happened. You know? That is movie type stuff,” said Henry.

Investigators said they aren’t sure how much money was taken but it has been estimated to have been thousands of dollars.

“Investigators are currently working trying to recover what is left of the money. Who may have it, the bank bags and continue to look to see if there is anybody else involved in doing this,” said Moore.

Sheriff Moore says the fake robbery was in the making since last October.

The accused are: Donna Boler, Jillian Harris, Jimmy Cole and Ricky Moore.