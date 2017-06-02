Jacob Starks and Jamie Griffis talk Neshoba County Red Clay Hills Bicentennial Celebration Series (Audio)

Jacob Starks and Jamie Griffis stopped by the “Morning House Party” and talked with Jeff Stewart about the Neshoba County Red Clay Hills Bicentennial Celebration Series.

The Neshoba County Public Library has been awarded a Grant that will be used in an 8-month celebration of Mississippi’s Bicentennial here in Neshoba County. Neshoba County Red Clay Hills Bicentennial Celebration Series will include community events to celebrate Neshoba County/Philadelphia as part of the Mississippi Bicentennial celebration.

The Series kicks off with a Visual Art Contest encouraging submissions of drawings or paintings in Philadelphia and Neshoba County best depicting the community, culture, and history from 1817 to the present.

The celebration will run from May – December and will feature the art contest, two films in DeWeese Park, a Bicentennial concert at Neshoba Lake, a Bicentennial picnic, and a time capsule.

Audio clip 1:

Audio clip 2: