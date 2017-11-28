More jobs could be coming to Neshoba County

Neshoba County supervisors bought an empty building in Union that they hope will be an economic development tool. The county is hoping to sell it to a company that will bring jobs to the area.

“It’s been very difficult for us to negotiate with prospective businesses,” says Obbie Riley, Neshoba County Board of Supervisors President.

That’s not the case anymore. Neshoba County now owns the old Hunter Engineering building in Union.

“Now that we own the building, we have leverage and a much better place to negotiate and try and help our economic advancement for getting jobs to Neshoba County,” says Riley.

The building was actually vacant for several years and it was never used for manufacturing, just storage. It’s more than 100,000 square feet and sits on 52 acres of land. Given its size the county wants a big company to come in.

“We’re not really looking for businesses that would buy this building or have this building for storage or low job generation,” says Riley.

The supervisors are hoping a large company will buy the building and create 50 to 100 jobs for the area.

“Everything is negotiable,” says Riley. “A hundred is better than 50 and 25 is not something we would look at lightly, also.”

Neshoba County bought the building for $450,000, which is half of its appraised value. The supervisors already have a few prospects.

“It’s just really a jewel and I think it will make some business a really good home,” says Riley.