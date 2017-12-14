Johnson sentenced to 80 years for rape

Rodney Dewayne Johnson has been sentenced to a total of 80 years in prison for convictions for forcible rape and two counts of statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl.

Johnson was found guilty by a jury in September. He was sentenced Wednesday to consecutive terms of forty, twenty and twenty years.

The 80 years must be served day-for-day without the possibility of parole.

Johnson must also pay $3,000 to the Mississippi Children’s Trust Fund and pay court costs.

The presiding circuit judge over Johnson’s trial was the late Justin Cobb. His appointed successor, Circuit Judge Charles Wright, studied the transcript of the trial before pronouncing the sentence.