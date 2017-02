Jordy Searcy from NBC’s “The Voice” is set to perform at the Ellis Theater Saturday, February 18 at 7 pm. Searcy will be bringing his “South for the Winter Tour” to Philadelphia. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Kademi, The Depot, and The Neshoba County Library.

Kicks 96’s Jeff Stewart interviewed Jordy on the “Morning House Party” this morning. Listen to the interview here live before the show on Saturday!