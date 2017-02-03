Jordy Searcy NBC’s “The Voice” performing at the Ellis Theater (Audio)

Jordy Searcy and Bay Brooks from NBC’s “The Voice” will performing Saturday, February 18 at the Ellis Theater. Searcy will be bringing his “South for the Winter Tour” to Philadelphia.

Searcy was a member of Team Pharrell on Season 7 of the Voice. Jordy Searcy is one of the best new voices in the southeastern United States. All of the coaches on The Voice had something good to say about him when he climbed the ranks of the television singing competition in 2014.

After the show, Jordy recorded and released his first 4 song EP “Seasons” which went to #5 on Apple Music singer/songwriter charts. Jordy has since racked up around 60,000 streams on services like Spotify.

Joining Jordy will be Bay Brooks who also performed on “The Voice.” Brooks launched her career with Team Blake. Since the show, Bay moved to Nashville where she recorded her first self-titled EP and is busy writing songs for her debut album.

See what the buzz is about, and come see Jordy Searcy and Bay Brooks at the Ellis Theater. Tickets are $10. Show starts at 7 pm. For more information contact 601-656-9838.

Kicks 96 caught up with Jordy on tour: