Josh Jolly “It Ain’t Easy” now available on iTunes and Spotify

Josh Jolly’s “It Ain’t Easy” is now available for purchase.

The 2017 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year award winning song can be found both on iTunes and Spotify. The song is also available on YouTube.

“It Ain’t Easy” was recorded in Muscle Shoals, AL at the legendary Wishbone Studios.

Several icons in the music industry worked on the song inlcuding Clayton Ivey(Roy Orbison), Travis Wammack (Little Richard), Mike McGuire (Shenandoah), Billy Lawson (Engineer, Producer, Singer/Songwriter, Tim McGraw, Sammy Kershaw, Lee Ann Womack, countless top 40 songs.)

Links:

iTunes: It Ain’t Easy by Josh Jolly

Spotify: Josh Jolly: It Ain’t Easy

YouTube: It Ain’t Easy written by Josh Jolly