jury returns guilty verdict in Winston Co. Murder trial

The suspect in a Winston County murder case has been found guilty.

Kevin Ladexter Carter was convicted in the murder of Angela Collier. Carter was accused of shooting Collier in a home in Noxapater in February 2017.

The Winston County Sheriff’s Department says Collier was shot in the leg. The bullet went through her leg and went out the door of her trailer. Authorities say a roommate witnessed the homicide and identified Carter.

Carter is charged with 2nd degree murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a felon. Carter faces up to 70 years in prison.

