Keeping your New Year’s resolution

Many of us have started our New Year’s resolutions and regardless of the resolution, it can be challenging to stay on track.

New Year’s resolutions come in many shapes and sizes but one of the most popular ones is to live healthier.

“It gets flooded in January,” said Amy Eubanks, Family Fitness Trainer. “I called everyone the resolutioners.”

But as we get deeper into the new year, for some, those ‘get fit’ resolutions become less important.

“The serious people are going to be more successful if they have someone to guide them through,” said Eubanks.

If you’re determined to keep your resolution, Family Fitness Incorporated in Philadelphia has some tips!

“For keeping your goals, first of all I recommend it be a realistic goal,” said Eubanks. “Start small.”

If it’s weight loss, set a goal of losing a pound a week for long term results. If it’s cutting sodas, have one or two cokes a day instead of three.

“You do want to treat yourself. Do it responsibly,” said Eubanks. “If you want to have a little bowl of ice cream get a serving size of it.”

And tell your family and friends about your goals and ask them to be supportive. Another big tip: Don’t beat yourself up if you miss a day a the gym.

“Whether you go home and say ok, I couldn’t make it to the gym today but I’m going to do 50 sit up or 50 push ups, or even take a walk around the block,” said Eubanks.

Finally live up to ‘New year, new me.’ Set a specific goal, stick to it, hold yourself accountable and achieve your healthiest year yet.

According to Forbes, more than 40 percent of Americans make New Year’s resolutions but only 8 percent actually achieve their goals.