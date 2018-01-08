Keeping your power bill down during cold weather

The unusually cold weather has us bundling up and bumping up the heat to stay warm.

“We’ve had a real winter cold snap. A lot of folks are running their heat on overtime to keep their homes warm and comfortable,” Southern Pine Electric VP of Administration Drummonds McAlpin said.

And you’re going to see it on next month’s power bill.

“Especially if you haven’t been utilizing your heat much through the fall, which many of us haven’t because the temperatures have been so mild,” McAlpin said.

Southern Pine Electric wants its customers to have the lowest bill possible during the cold weather. They’re sharing some tips to keep your usage down.

“The main things we like to focus on is the thermostat setting,” McAlpin said. “We recommend 68 degrees.”

Anywhere from 68 and below can save you up to six percent on your electric bill! And if you decide to take it down a few degrees don’t use a space heater to make up for it.

“Space heaters really use a lot of electricity and can generate a big increase on your bill,” McAlpin said.

Keep your house warm by weather-stripping your doors and windows.

“Make sure there’s not a big gap where any cold air could come through,” McAlphin suggested.

Open the blinds or curtains during the day to let the sun in. Lower your water heater temperature. The Department of Energy says 120 degrees is the most energy saving.

Of course, turn lights off when you’re not using them. And replace light bulbs with LEDs.

Southern Pine Electric serves more than 66,000 customers in 11 counties in central and south Mississippi. Customers may sign up for MyPower at www.southernpine.coop. MyPower lets you track your usage each month.