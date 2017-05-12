Kemper Co. coal plant latest: Who will pay?

When the official groundbreaking for the coal plant in Kemper County was held in December 2010, it was projected to open in 2014. Almost seven years later, it’s still not fully operational. However, Mississippi Power officials say that will soon change.

“What we’re seeing right now are a lot of problems that you would see with a first-of-its-kind technology, which this facility is,” says Mississippi Power spokesman, Jeff Shepard.

He says the glitches are being fixed, and the plant is set to be fully operational by May 31st.

The question for some customers now is: “Who will pay for the delays?”

“That’s what I want to know,” says Tasha Douglas of Meridian. “You keep pushing the delays and I think that it’s going to cost us more to pay for it, and it’s going to make our bills go up.”

“Whenever you add a new facility, yes there is going to be a rate adjustment,” says Shepard. “Mississippi Power and Southern Company have written off about $2.9 billion of those costs, which means we’re never going to ask our customers to pay that back. That leaves a remainder of about $4.3 billion potentially that could be recovered.”

Mississippi Power has a June 3rd deadline to submit a complete financial plan for the plant to the Mississippi Public Service Commission. Once this is done that commission will determine how much money the company can recover, and the best way for it to do that.

The initial estimated cost for the coal plant was just over $2.4 billion.