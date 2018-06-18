Kemper Co. man charged with sexual assault

A Kemper County man is accused of sexually assaulting a Winston County child.

Winston County Sheriff Jason Pugh says 45-year-old Terrell Patty is charged with rape of a child under the age of 14. The sheriff says his deputies were called to a Kemper County hospital earlier this week.

After talking with the victim, investigators found out Patty was staying in Winston County. Patty was convicted of child abuse in Kemper County back in 2013.

He’s being held in the Winston County jail. If convicted, he would face 20 years to life in prison.