Officials may reveal Tuesday about charges that could filed against a man arrested in a weekend shooting death in Kemper County.

Authorities say Ladarius Naylor was taken into custody Sunday in what investigators are calling a possible murder case.

Authorities responded to a vehicle on fire early Sunday morning. A body with a stab wound was found inside the car.

Naylor was on the scene at the time also, and was taken to the hospital before being taken into custody.