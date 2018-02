Kemper County authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. Jamarr Leezell Brandyburg was last seen around 3 Saturday afternoon. The 38-year-old is 6″2″ and from DeKalb. At this time, Sheriff James Moore says no other information is available. Anyone who knows where Jamarr Brandyburg can be found is asked to call the Kemper County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 743-4880.