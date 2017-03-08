Kemper County “Operation Safety Net”

Almost two dozen people are facing charges after a weekend safety operation in Kemper County. A total of 20 arrests were made as part of Operation Safety Net. A month in the making, the operation involved 42 officers from: the Kemper County Sheriff’s Department, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the Mississippi Alcoholic Beverage Control agency, the K-9 unit for the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and officials from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries & Parks.

“It’s a high number,” says Sheriff James Moore. “Think about it, Kemper County is a very large county. In order to make a difference on that kind of operation, it takes a lot.”

With a goal to make roadways and overall communities more safe, as part of the operation the officers were divided up into several groups and they targeted different parts of the county all at once.

“Nobody wants to deal with impaired drivers on roads,” says Moore.

“Nobody wants to deal with felons in possession of a firearm, and we dealt with all of that. The point is that it was an absolute success. We would like to say to the general public that you may see more of these operations take place.”

Of the 20 people who were arrested, three of those are facing felony charges. Those charges range from DUI to being a felon in possession of a firearm. In all, 78 citations were written as part of the effort.