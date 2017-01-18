Kemper County robbery “hoax” arrests latest

The four suspects, who are accused in connection with a false claim about a recent robbery outside a Kemper County bank, have made their first appearance before a judge. The accused are: Donna Boler, Jillian Harris, Jimmy Cole and Ricky Moore. Bond has been set for them all. They are each charged with either grand larceny or conspiracy to commit it. Ricky Moore is also charged with possession of cocaine. Bonds for the suspects range from $15,000 to $200,000.

The case involves a claim made by a woman that she was robbed outside The Citizens Bank in Scooba last Tuesday afternoon. Kemper County Sheriff James Moore says an investigation has led to information that the claim was not legitimate.