Kemper makes electricity, but more work, cost review ahead

More than $4 billion over budget and two years late, Mississippi Power Co. says its $7.1 billion Kemper County plant is finally making electricity from gasified lignite, as designed.

The company said on Tuesday that after achieving the goal Sunday, it will have to make more modifications.

That means another month until full commercial operation and another $78 million.

Importantly, for the upcoming regulatory fight over who pays for the plant, the unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. also says that it’s again reviewing projections of how much Kemper will cost versus how much a typical natural gas plant would cost. Because natural gas prices have fallen and Kemper operating cost projections have risen, the company says in a stock filing that it expects viability projections to be “negatively impacted.”