Kemper man sentenced for robbery convictions

Christopher Grace has been convicted and sentenced for two counts of armed robbery in Kemper County.

After a 2-day trial, Grace was found guilty. He was sentenced as an habitual offender to two life sentences for the 2015 robbery of The Citizens Bank in Scooba.

Grace was also found guilty of felony eluding of a law enforcement officer. He was sentenced to five years on the charge, to be served consecutively to the life terms.

A co-defendant, Labrandon Grace, is slated to stand trial separately in January 2018.