Kemper Man wanted for questioning in Winston burglaries

The Winston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in locating a burglary suspect.

Johnathan Keith Stafford is wanted in connection with a larceny and burglary investigation. Several of the incidents happened in the Nanih Waiya area. Authorities have recovered several of the stolen items.

Stafford is a resident of Preston in Kemper County. He is described as a white male, 32 years old, 180 lbs and 5′ 10″ tall. He is known to drive a black Dodge Journey.

If you have any information on this crime contact the Winston County Sheriff’s Department at 662-773-5881 or Winston County Crime Stoppers at 662-773-9999.