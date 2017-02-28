Home » Local » Kemper Man wanted for questioning in Winston burglaries

Kemper Man wanted for questioning in Winston burglaries

Posted on by Mina Mooney

The Winston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in locating a burglary suspect.

Johnathan Keith Stafford is wanted in connection with a larceny and burglary investigation.  Several of the incidents happened in the Nanih Waiya area. Authorities have recovered several of the stolen items.

Stafford is a resident of Preston in Kemper County. He is described as a white male, 32 years old, 180 lbs and 5′ 10″ tall. He is known to drive a black Dodge Journey.

If you have any information on this crime contact the Winston County Sheriff’s Department at 662-773-5881 or Winston County Crime Stoppers at 662-773-9999.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. * Denotes required fields.

Note: All comments are held for moderation before being posted.

*