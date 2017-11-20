Kemper sheriff discusses contraband shake-down at the Kemper Neshoba Regional Correctional Facility

The Mississippi Department of Corrections carried out a shake down at the Kemper Neshoba Regional Correctional Facility. The raid took place early Wednesday morning.

Multiple cell phones, tobacco products, spice and marijuana were confiscated. Kemper County Sheriff James Moore says they have a zero tolerance policy that they are constantly attempting to improve. He says visitors, officers or any guards that help bring items into the jail will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“We are nowhere near as bad as some of the other facilities. My warden, myself and my staff members believe in zero tolerance. We are going to continue working at that until we get that,” Moore says.

In the past, Moore says 19 correctional officers have been prosecuted for bringing contraband into the jail. He says no matter what is smuggled in, it is considered a felony.

“If the state of Mississippi and other states would get their stuff together and take politics away from nonsense and allow us to put cell phone jammers in our facilities, we wouldn’t have this issue,” Moore says.