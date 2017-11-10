Kenneth Edwards Appointed County Veterans Service Officer

The Neshoba County Board of Supervisors appointed Kenneth Edwards as Veterans Service Officer for Neshoba County in their regular meeting on Monday, November 6th. Mr. Edwards was promoted to Veterans Service Officer from his current employment with the Neshoba County Road Department.

Mr. Edwards previously retired from the United States Navy after 20 years of service with the last eight years of service as a Navy Law Enforcement Specialist. He is a recipient of the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, the Navy Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Navy and Marine Corps Overseas Service Ribbon.

Mr. Edwards assumed his position as County Veterans Service Officer on Thursday, November 9th. He may be reached at the County Veterans Service Office at the Neshoba County Unit Facility Building at 11901 Highway 15 North, via telephone at 601-656-4531 or via email at kedwards@neshobacounty.net.