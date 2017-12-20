Kicks 96 Price the Prize winners spin the prize wheel

The winners in the first round of Boswell Media’s Price the Prize game were at Kicks 96 studio in Philadelphia Wednesday morning.

Price The Prize winners lined up to spin the wheel to see would get to Price The Cruise from Pure Luxury Travel on Friday.

Contestants each tried to get the closest to $1 without going over.

Donna Pope, of Carthage, proved to be the one to beat, spinning $1 on her first spin!

Donna held on to win the semi final and will now move on the Showcase Showdown to face off against the Prize Wheel winner from Breezy 101, Sherry Ballard of Kosciusko .

The winners will have to guess the price of the Grand Prize….a Carnival Cruise for two to Cozumel from Pure Luxury Travel.

Tune in to Breezy 101 and Kicks 96 Friday morning to find out who wins.