Kicks Picks is back! Make your picks Monday!

It’s Back!!… Boswell Media is pleased to bring back Kicks Picks for its 14th year. The very popular football contest where entrants pick winners each week from area high school and college games to win prizes will again be sponsored by Wheel-In Grocery of Carthage this season. The weekly winner will receive a Tailgate Prize Pack, which includes pizza, chicken wings and a two liter drink. The entrant who gets the most games correctly for the entire season will win a flat screen tv all courtesy of Wheel-In!

The contest gets underway on Monday, August 14 with the slate of high school games being posted on kicks96news.com and breezynews.com . As in the past, the entries must be submitted prior to 6pm each Friday to qualify. So study up on this year’s teams and be ready to play Kicks Picks 2017…. Its Fun!…. Its Free!….Its Kicks Picks!!!