Kicks Picks Week 2 Winner: Kevin Pullen

With another week of strong competition, Kicks Picks Presented By Wheel-In Grocery Week 2 saw five entrants tied at the top.

Following the tiebreaker, Kevin Pullen of Kosciusko is this week’s winner of the Tailgate Prize Pack from Wheel-In.

Others that tied for the best entries of the week were Craig Ramage, of Kosciusko; Bob Posey and Darrin Pickett, both of Philadelphia; and Ross Elrod, of Edinburg.

Congratulations to all on outstanding submissions this week, and to Kevin on winning the prize.

For Week 3, we add college games to the slate of high school matchups for even more of a challenge.

Week 3 picks can be found here.

Make your selections and submit prior to 6pm on Friday to be eligible.

Remember to play each week because the person who guesses the most games correctly for the year will win the grand prize of a flat screen TV… so get your picks in!

It’s Free… It’s Fun… It’s Kick Picks!!!