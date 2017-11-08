Kicks Picks Winner Week 12 Winner: Richard Rivers

Kicks Picks Presented By Wheel-In Grocery of Carthage finished up another exciting season last week and it was another competitive run to the finish. In the last weekly competition, eight entries tied for the top spot. Following the tiebreaker, Richard Rivers of Union is the week 12 winner of the Tailgate Prize Pack from Wheel-In! Congratulations to Richard!

Others that finished tied were: David Frey of Louisville, Craig Ramage of Kosciusko, Larry Wheeless of McCool, Ross Elrod of Edinburg, Bob Posey of Philadelphia, and Jimmy Pickle and Billy Wilbanks both of Carthage!

Thanks to everyone who played Kicks Picks this year and congratulations to all that won a prize. The announcement and presentation of the grand prize, the flat screen tv from Wheel-In will be made in the near future!