Kidnapping, Felony Aggravated Assault, Felony Armed Robbery and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Quadell Hunter, 18, 248 Davis Street, Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with assault, kidnapping, shooting into dwelling, felony aggravated assault, felony armed robbery.

Jason K. Grace, 32, 10240 Road 1131, Philadelphia was indicted for possession of more than 30 grams of a controlled substance.

Dakota Devon Harrington, 18, 1122 Kosciusko Road, Philadelphia, was arrested for possession of a concealed weapon, possession of a handgun by a minor.

Other recent arrests: