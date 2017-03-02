Kidnapping, Felony Aggravated Assault, Felony Armed Robbery and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Quadell Hunter, 18, 248 Davis Street, Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with assault, kidnapping, shooting into dwelling, felony aggravated assault, felony armed robbery.
Jason K. Grace, 32, 10240 Road 1131, Philadelphia was indicted for possession of more than 30 grams of a controlled substance.
Dakota Devon Harrington, 18, 1122 Kosciusko Road, Philadelphia, was arrested for possession of a concealed weapon, possession of a handgun by a minor.
Other recent arrests:
- James Chip Sciple, 37, 2563 Simmons Road, Little Rock, MS, warrant for petit larceny
- Daniel Ray Tyree, 36, Hwy 19, Philadelphia, felony failure to yield to blue lights, driving on the wrong side of the road, warrant joyriding, expired driver’s license, reckless driving, seatbelt violation, disregard for a traffic device, no proof of insurance
- James Ryan Hill, 22, Philadelphia, petit larceny, trespassing, failure to pay fines
- Curtis Bill, 50, 128 Elgle Hill, Philadelphia, public drunk, warrant contempt of court, failure to pay fines
- Harold Lee Stoliby, 52, 135 Tapasna Hina Faluta, Philadelphia, public drunk
- Kenny Tommy Henderson, 25, 430 Austin Street, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana
- Kenshon Henderson, 21, 430 Austin Street, Philadelphia, drive by shooting/bombing
- Phalancecia Kincaid, 26, 183 Shanctfield Road, Morton, warrant for simple assault causing bodily injury
- Dakota Ladd, 21, 10041 Road 470, Philadelphia, warrants for simple assault, warrant failure to pay fines