Kidnapping investigation

Lauderdale County deputies were called to a house in the 3500 block of Causeyville-Whynot Road around 10:30 Sunday night. They were responding to a domestic violence case that ended in an arrest and felony charges.

“Evidence has shown that a firearm was discharged multiple times,” says Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun. “An individual was kept against her will inside her home for a short period of time.”

This has led the suspect, 40-year-old Joshua Boykin to be charged with an array of charges including kidnapping.

“Kidnapping is not just the seizing of a person and taking them,” says Calhoun, “but preventing a person from leaving a place where they are at.”

In all, Calhoun says at least four shots were fired from a shotgun inside the house. Fortunately, no one was hurt. He says the victim was able to escape when authorities arrived.

“The victim was able to exit the residence,” says Calhoun. “Mr. Boykin attempted to leave by the rear entrance of the home. A deputy had already made it to the back side of the house where they had a confrontation, and he was able to retreat back into the residence. The deputies then forced their way in, and took him into custody.”

According to Calhoun, no officers were hurt during the ordeal. As for Boykin, he’s facing several charges. They include: one for kidnapping and another for felony domestic violence. Plus, he’s facing misdemeanor charges for resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Since his arrest Boykin has been released from jail on $30,000 bond. His case is set to be presented to an upcoming grand jury.

Chief Deputy Calhoun said that domestic violence cases are some of the most dangerous and common for officers. In fact, last year he says these cases resulted in 70 to 80 arrests in Lauderdale County. Suspects in these matters could face criminal prosecution.