Kidnapping suspect caught after high speed chase in DeKalb

The suspect in a kidnapping and vehicle theft out of South Carolina has been caught in Kemper County.

Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun says the sheriff’s department received a call from federal authorities at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. They were informed the suspect in a kidnapping and vehicle theft was coming into Mississippi.

Deputies watched for the vehicle and spotted it going down I-20/59 in Meridian. When they tried to pull over the vehicle, a chase began that went from Highway 45 in Lauderdale County, to Highway 39, and ended on Church Street in Dekalb.

Calhoun said the driver, Thomas Evans, turned onto the dead-end road and crashed. He was taken into custody without incident.

Evans was taken back to the Lauderdale County Jail where he is being charged with felony fleeing and has a hold for federal authorities.

Calhoun says the kidnapping victim was released somewhere in Alabama. News outlets report 4-year-old Heidi Todd is safe.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Meridian Police Department, the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Kemper County Sheriff’s Dept.