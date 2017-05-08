Kindergarten Registration Neshoba Central Elementary

Neshoba Central Elementary School will be holding Kindergarten Registration May 10th, 11th, and 12th from 8:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Your child must be 5 years of age on or before September 1, 2017. You will need to bring your child with you so that he/she may be screened for basic kindergarten skills, speech, hearing, and vision. Also, please have any hearing or visual aids your child regularly uses.

Please come to the Elementary Auditorium and have all of the following documents with you in order to complete registration.

Certified copy of Long-Form Birth Certificate (contact Mississippi Department of Health/Vital Records for a certified copy at Vital Records Office, P.O. Box 1700, Jackson, MS 39215-1700; 601-576-7981; or visit msdh.ms.gov)

Updated Immunization Record (Form #121 or Temporary Compliance Form #123 from the Health Department

Tribal Number (if applicable)

Classrooms will not be open for visitation on these registration dates; however, you will be invited to attend Open House at the beginning of the school year in August.

You may pick up a pre-registration packet at the elementary school office from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Completing the packet before registration day will help to speed the process. Please allow a minimum of 1 hour to complete the registration process.